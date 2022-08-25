Factom (FCT) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Factom (FCT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1,826.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Factom
Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,408,213 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
