Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.49. 19,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

