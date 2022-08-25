Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.29. 99,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,089. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

