Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 19.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR remained flat at $125.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,638. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

