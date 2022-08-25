Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $275.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $470,185.41 and $275.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00766942 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016061 BTC.
Falcon Project Coin Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.