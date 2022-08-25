Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $275.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $470,185.41 and $275.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.

Falcon Project Coin Trading

