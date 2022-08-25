Farmers National Banc Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 18,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,270 shares of company stock worth $356,282. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

