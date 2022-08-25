Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Fear has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1.55 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

