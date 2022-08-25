FEG Token (FEG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $18.09 Million

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FEG Token has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $139,455.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00762992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015846 BTC.

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

