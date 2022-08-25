Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $4.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

