Financial Contrast: Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) versus Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vigil Neuroscience and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ikena Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.50%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 418.67%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 5.64 -$34.12 million ($1.37) -3.52

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A Ikena Oncology N/A -25.20% -20.68%

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

