Financial Review: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telecom Italia and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 4 2 0 2.33 Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spire Global has a consensus price target of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 286.28%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

19.6% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.24 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 4.47 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.61

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Spire Global beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

