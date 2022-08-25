Financial Survey: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 21.05 -$168.01 million ($1.93) -0.69 On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.31 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics -3,519.47% -346.18% -135.65% On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rockley Photonics and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 514.04%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

On Track Innovations beats Rockley Photonics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

