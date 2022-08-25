FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Trading Down 0.6%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 420,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

