First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,312 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 17.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,240 shares of company stock worth $5,278,876. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

