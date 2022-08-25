First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 56,175 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx Stock Performance

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

CareDx stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

