First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 157,568 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,568 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Kaleyra worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,116,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kaleyra

In other Kaleyra news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicola Junior Vitto sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $32,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Matteo Lodrini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 247,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,189.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,382 shares of company stock valued at $262,599. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaleyra Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

