First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 157,682 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,682 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of CalAmp worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CalAmp news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 107,587 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $438,954.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,768.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

