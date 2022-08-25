First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,414 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,349,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,410 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 604.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 749,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,551,000 after acquiring an additional 642,981 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 12,762.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 326,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 324,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

ELY stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.