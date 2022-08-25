First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 536,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,128,325 shares of company stock valued at $27,161,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.