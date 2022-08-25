First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Kirkland’s worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s by 19.2% during the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 60.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 90,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $103.29 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

