First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 243.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,248 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Wabash National worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,988.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National Trading Up 0.2 %

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

