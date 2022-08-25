First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

