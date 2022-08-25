First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Century Communities worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCS opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.