First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 182.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 152,048 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.