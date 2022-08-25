First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

