First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,905 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 209.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

