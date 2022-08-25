First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,538 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,879,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MESA opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

