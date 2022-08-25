Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 835,475 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.57 million and a PE ratio of -56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.