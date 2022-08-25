FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

FLETA (FLETA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $273.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

