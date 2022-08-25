FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $54.88. Approximately 18,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 70,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000.

