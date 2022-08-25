Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 67,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,212. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

