Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.18. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 10,535 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

