Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 3.2%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.02). 246,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 205,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.09).

Fonix Mobile Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.23. The firm has a market cap of £170 million and a PE ratio of 2,478.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Fonix Mobile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

