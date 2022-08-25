Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 104,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.