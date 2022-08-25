Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FL opened at $36.49 on Monday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.