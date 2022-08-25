Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.07

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.07 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.47). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,056,737 shares traded.

Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £744.15 million and a PE ratio of 642.32. The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.69.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.