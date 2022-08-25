Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.07

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.07 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.47). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 1,056,737 shares traded.
Foresight Solar Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £744.15 million and a PE ratio of 642.32. The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.69.
Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.
Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
