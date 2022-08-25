Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Down 60.3% This Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
About Fortress Lending
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
