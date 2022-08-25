Fortress Lending (FTS) Price Down 60.3% This Week

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortress Lending should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.