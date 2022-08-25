Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.10% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $28,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.81%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

