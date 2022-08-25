Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

