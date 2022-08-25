Frank Carlos Quesada Purchases 40,000 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Carlos Quesada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Frank Carlos Quesada bought 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSPR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 375,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,207. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

