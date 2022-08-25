Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,464 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

FELE stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.