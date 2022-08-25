Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $330,882.60 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,490,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

