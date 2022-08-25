Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $9.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766847 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,448,771,031 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

