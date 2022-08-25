Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

FMANF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,732. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.