Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the July 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

FMANF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,732. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

