Friendz Price Down 12.9% This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $231,199.21 and approximately $42,780.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Friendz has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

