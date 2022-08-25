FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FRPH stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 483.12 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in FRP by 8.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of FRP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of FRP by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

