FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
FRP Trading Up 0.8 %
FRPH stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $548.11 million, a P/E ratio of 483.12 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Articles
