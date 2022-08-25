FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Robert B. Fuller Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSBW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

