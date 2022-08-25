FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 11,584 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.