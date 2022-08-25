Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $614.60

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 614.60 ($7.43) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 622 ($7.52), with a volume of 72,374 shares changing hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 618.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £386.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5,116.67.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 7.41 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

