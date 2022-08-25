FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Cut by Cormark (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 1.9 %

HTL stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.43 million and a P/E ratio of 81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

